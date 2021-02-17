Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $256.60. 12,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

