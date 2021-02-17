Beacon Securities Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

