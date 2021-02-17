BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Up 0%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 85,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 131,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

About BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

