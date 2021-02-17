Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAYRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

