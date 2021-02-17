Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

