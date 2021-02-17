Basswood Partners, L.L.C. Acquires 13,131 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DCOM stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

