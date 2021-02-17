Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $655.14 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

