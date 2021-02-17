Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.91 ($81.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ETR BAS opened at €67.67 ($79.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.67. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

