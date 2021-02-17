Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

BBDC opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.97 million, a P/E ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.