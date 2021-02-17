Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $195.79 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 376,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,247,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.