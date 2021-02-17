Barclays Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $31.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

JELD stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

