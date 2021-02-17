Barclays Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $31.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.
JELD stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
