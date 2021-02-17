Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.