Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 16.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,587 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,088 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of SNAP opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

