Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

