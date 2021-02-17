Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 26,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,484,000 after buying an additional 487,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

