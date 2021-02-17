Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,310 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.