Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

