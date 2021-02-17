Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,278 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

