Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

