Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.86% of Bandwidth worth $71,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -173.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

