Band Protocol Price Tops $16.11 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $16.11 or 0.00030936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $330.12 million and $340.06 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00840399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00046036 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.58 or 0.04911834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.