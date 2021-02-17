Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCPC stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

