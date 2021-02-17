Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $60.45

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $45.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $60.45 or 0.00118571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00277350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00077133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00081581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00082651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.00419817 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00180288 BTC.

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

