Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZYO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

AZYO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 7,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.