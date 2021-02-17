Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ)’s share price was down 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 6,001,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,484,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$32.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.