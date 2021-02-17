Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) (CVE:AZM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) (CVE:AZM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.05. Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 56,994 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$68.51 million and a PE ratio of -495.00.

About Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZM.V) (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

