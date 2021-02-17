Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 513,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.