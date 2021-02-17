Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VIVXF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.