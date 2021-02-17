Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%.

CAR stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. 33,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 60,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 168,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,244. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

