Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 11,921 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $54,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HD traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.16. 80,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.
Several research firms have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.
In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
