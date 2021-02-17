Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 11,921 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $54,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.16. 80,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.