Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 455,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.