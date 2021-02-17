Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.57. 51,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.