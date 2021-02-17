Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $22.72 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Garmin by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.75. 31,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,060. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $133.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

