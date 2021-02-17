Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671,097 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International comprises approximately 2.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $99,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $461,010.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock valued at $296,840,916.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 34,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,396. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

