AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

NYSE:AN opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

