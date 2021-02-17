Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

ADP stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $165.10. 11,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,447. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

