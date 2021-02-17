Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2021 – Automatic Data Processing is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

1/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $197.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.47. 14,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Get Automatic Data Processing Inc alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.