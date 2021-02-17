Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 1,451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,197.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.37. Atos has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

