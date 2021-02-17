Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 1,451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,197.5 days.
OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.37. Atos has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.50.
Atos Company Profile
