Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. 31,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

