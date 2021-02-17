Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $248.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.54, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.