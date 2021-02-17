Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,982 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £588,540.03 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

