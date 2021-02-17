Athene Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,483 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,117% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATH opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

