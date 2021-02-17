Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.