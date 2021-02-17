AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.