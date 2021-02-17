Assurant, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $125.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $3,344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 82,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

