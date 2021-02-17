Assura (LON:AGR) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

AGR traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,844. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.99. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). Insiders have acquired 617 shares of company stock worth $46,285 in the last 90 days.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

