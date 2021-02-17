Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 1,022,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,883.0 days.

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $20.24.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

