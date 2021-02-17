Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,971.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,971 ($51.88) and last traded at GBX 3,940 ($51.48), with a volume of 34017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,918 ($51.19).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,714.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,139.89. The stock has a market cap of £17.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.