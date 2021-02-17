ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,825. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.

