ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 61,553 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.